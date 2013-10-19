Google's Co-Founders Larry Page And Sergey Brin Are $US3 Billion Richer Today

Getty/ Justin Sullivan

Thanks to Google’s record-breaking stock price, which closed the day at $US1,011.41, up 122%, Google’s co-founders found themselves worth $US3 billion more Friday than Thursday.

CEO Larry Page ended the day up $US3 billion, while director of special projects Sergey Brin is up $US2.93 billion, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s index.

That’s on top of a net worth of about $US24.9 billion for Page and $US24.4 billion for Brin, as of as of September.

Not a bad haul for the kings of search.

