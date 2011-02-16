Italy's Million Dollar "God Of Wind" Sports Car Is Finally Coming To America

Photo: Pagani

Move over Maserati, the Pagani Huayra is entering the U.S. market. The $1.1 million sports car is so exclusive, only 18 were produced last year.Located in a village outside Modena, Pagani is a “little small (company) that tries to make nice cars for people who love us,” managing director Francesco Zappacosta told USA Today.



By next year, the company hopes to double production of the car and fill some orders in the U.S.

The Huayra model, named for the South American god of wind, has a 700 horsepower, 12-cylinder Mercedes AMG-158 engine, and can reach speeds up to 230 MPH.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.