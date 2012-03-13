PHOTOS: How Pagani's New $1.4 Million Huayra Supercar Is Made

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

The Huayra, Pagani’s latest supercar, is about to hit streets around the world.As a result of regulatory restrictions, however, the Huayra will probably not reach the United States until next year, according to Motor Authority.



If you can’t afford the car’s $1.4 million price tag, at least you can find out how it is made at a factory in Italy, thanks to a newly released documentary made by Pagani detailing the process behind the Huayra’s elegant creation.

“I have always embraced a concept borrowed from the the Renaissance, embodied in a sentence by the great Leonardo Da Vinci over 500 years ago,” Horacio Pagani, the company’s founder, says in the film. “‘Art and science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand.'”

