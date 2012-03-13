PHOTOS: How Pagani's New $1.4 Million Huayra Supercar Is Made

Photo: Screenshot via YouTube
The Huayra, Pagani’s latest supercar, is about to hit streets around the world.As a result of regulatory restrictions, however, the Huayra will probably not reach the United States until next year, according to Motor Authority.
If you can’t afford the car’s $1.4 million price tag, at least you can find out how it is made at a factory in Italy, thanks to a newly released documentary made by Pagani detailing the process behind the Huayra’s elegant creation.
“I have always embraced a concept borrowed from the the Renaissance, embodied in a sentence by the great Leonardo Da Vinci over 500 years ago,” Horacio Pagani, the company’s founder, says in the film. “‘Art and science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand.'”
The Huayra's curves are inspired by the twin fascinations of wind and air, and its design was conceived over the course of five years.
The central monocoque is made from a carbotitanium composite, assuring that the car holds together upon impact.
A dry sump lubrication with two scavenge pumps was developed to sustain lateral acceleration of over 1.7 g.
The car, weighing less than 1,400 kg., has a 700-horsepower engine that was designed to respond to even the slightest application from the driver's foot.
Pagani enlisted the MHG Group to make its exhaust system. The hydro-formed tubes and interiors are polished, shined, sandblasted, and assembled by hand to become the muffler.
The vehicle's light carbon ceramic brake disks are developed at the Brembo plant, reflecting aerospace technology.
The leather is produced by Dani Group, and each car's interior is tailored to the customer's specific requirements for colour and texture.
The shape of the Huayra resembles a wing to counter natural lift and make the vehicle as aerodynamically neutral as possible, the company says.
The Huayra can go as fast as 370 km. per hour, but the company says that top speed was never a priority.
