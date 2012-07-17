Watch The Dodgers Lose A Game In The Wildest, Dumbest Way Possible

The Los Angeles Dodgers were just one strike away from beating the San Diego Padres 6-5 Saturday night when all hell broke loose.



With runners on second and third, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen decided to stop paying attention just long enough for Padres pinch runner Everth Cabrera to steal home.

By the time Jansen reacted, his throw home went way over the catcher’s head and forced a second run home. It gave the Padres a 7-6 lead they would hold on to for the win.

Watch Jansen’s brain fart and Cabrera’s heads-up play:



