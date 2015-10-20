Microsoft asks former Cisco exec Padmasree Warrior to join its board

Cisco Padmasree Warrior

We knew it wouldn’t be long before Padmasree Warrior surfaced in another tech role.

Looks like she’ll be joining Microsoft’s board.

Warrior has been asked to take a one of two upcoming vacancies on Microsoft’s board, the company disclosed in an SEC filing. Shareholders will vote on the new board members during the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting held in December, though its rare for shareholders to not approve the suggested new board members.

Warrior is best known as Cisco’s former chief technology and chief strategy officer, one of former CEO John Chamber’s lieutenants.

But she didn’t survive the changing of the guard at Cisco when it appointed new CEO Chuck Robbins. He quickly created his own executive team. Prior to Cisco, she was CTO at Motorola.

There’s been rumours that she’s been fielding CEO offers from various startups (at one point, there was a report that she might have been considered for the Twitter CEO job) and we’ll see where those rumours lead.

For now, it looks like she’s doing the join-a-bunch-of-boards thing. She’s already a board member for Box, and for Gap, posts she had before she left Cisco.

Being a board member is a nice part time gig, though a drop in the bucket compared to the income that a full-time executive earns.

Microsoft pays its board members $US250,000 ($US100,000 in cash, another $US150,000 in stock), it says, plus other stock awards depending on the work and committees that they chair.

