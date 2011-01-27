Padma Lakshmi Is Being Sued By Venture Capitalist Adam Dell Over Custody Of Their Baby And Her Busy Schedule

Photo: Guest of a Guest

Venture Capitalist and Columbia Business school prof Adam Dell (brother of Dell billionaire Michael) has filed suit against Padma Lakshmi over custody of their little baby Krishna, the New York Post reports.Apparently Dell only gets to see his daughter seven hours a week and is fed up with Lakshmi not allowing him more time, so he’s suing for full custody.



He also wants Krishna to take his surname in addition to Lakshmi.

Dell’s lawyer said that his client,

[A]bove all else, wants to have an active and substantial role in the upbringing of his daughter with Padma Lakshmi.

Unfortunately, Ms. Lakshmi has severely limited his time with their daughter and has refused to negotiate a reasonable co-parenting agreement. Mr. Dell has tried his best to avoid going to court, but Ms. Lakshmi has given him no other choice at this time.

A spokesperson for Lakshmi told the Post, “It appears to us that Mr. Dell remains more interested in garnering media attention than working out details to see Krishna or in her welfare.”

Their baby has been mired in controversy since before she was born.

When Lakshmi fell pregnant, everyone thought the father was IMG buyout mogul Teddy Forstmann, who she was dating. Then Lakshmi wouldn’t confirm who the father was. Then it turned out Dell, who she dated very briefly, was actually the dad.

What Dell is also annoyed about is that those seven hours he is allowed to see Krishna, has to fit into Lakshmi’s very busy schedule – Dell allegedly had to fly to the Bahamas in January to spend only a few hours with her – and that he has to arrange the times with lawyers when he does.

