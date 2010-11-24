And Now Presenting, Ireland's Largest Financial Stock....

It’s Paddy Power, Ireland’s largest online betting site.



Yesterday, Reuters’ Peter Thal Larsen made the observation that with a 1.4 billion EUR market cap, it was officially Ireland’s biggest financial, though at the time it appeared that the Bank of Ireland might still be valued slightly higher.

However now it’s clear, as Irish bank stocks are getting crushed on nationalization talks.

Allied Irish is down 15% right now, and has a market cap 302 million EUR, according to Bloomberg. Bank of Ireland is down about the same, and has a market cap of 1.35 billion.

That a gambling site is Ireland’s biggest financial is obviously perfect.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.