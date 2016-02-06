Bookies: Julian Assange has more chance of being free than 'Making a Murderer' convict Steven Avery

One of Britain’s biggest bookmakers, Paddy Power, has released the odds on whether Julian Assange will leave the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The Wikileaks founder has lived in the Knightsbridge embassy for the last three-and-a-half years to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning over allegations of sexual assault and rape.

And the odds are not in his favour.

Paddy Power are offering odds of 100/1 on Assange getting out this weekend and even if you reckon he will walk out before the end month, Paddy Power will take your money at 14/1.

If you are a little more risk adverse, you might feel safer putting your money on Assange leaving the embassy before Steven Avery — the convict from the hit Netflix series “Making a Murderer” — gets out of prison. There’s much more chance of Assange leaving before Avery. The odds are as follows:

Who’ll get out first — Steve Avery or Assange?

1/33 Assange

10/1 Avery

Speculation is growing that Assange may leaving the embassy after the United Nations Working Group ruled that he was being “arbitrarily detained” in the embassy.

John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty Images WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange reacts during a previous press conference.

The Working Group’s head Seong-Phil Jong said in a statement:

“The working group maintains that the arbitrary detention of Mr. Assange should be brought to an end, that his physical integrity and freedom of movement be respected, and that he should be entitled to an enforceable right to compensation.” But the UK and Swedish governments ridiculed the decision. Philip Hammond called it “ridiculous,” while the Swedish ambassador to the UN said: “Mr. Assange has chosen, voluntarily, to stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy and the Swedish authorities have no control over his decision to stay there. Mr. Assange is free to leave the Embassy at any point. Thus, he is not being deprived of his liberty there due to any decision or action taken by the Swedish authorities.”

Assange and his representatives called the ruling a “really significant victory” and a “vindication.”

However, UK authorities responded and said they still intend to arrest Assange if he steps outside the embassy — so there’s no indication his situation will change any time soon. British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond called the ruling “ridiculous.”

So it looks like that betting on Assange leaving the embassy soon is a long shot. However, Paddy Power still gives punters the option to bet on other things related to him.

You could instead bet on the mode of transport Assange will eventually use to leave. A police car is currently 3/1 while a taxi is 13/2. If you think he’ll fly off the balcony with a jetpack, Paddy Power will happily take your money at 250/1.

NOW WATCH: A Harvard Law professor explains why he thinks Ted Cruz is ineligible to run for president



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.