Arsenal Players Take Mean Tweets Literally, Prove Them Wrong In A Great New Ad

Irish gambling site Paddy Power is out with a clever new online video ad featuring Arsenal players.

In the video, three Arsenal players read mean tweets about themselves (Jimmy Kimmel-style), take them literally, and then set out to prove them wrong in absurd fashion.

The tweets are real, which makes it way better.

The ad is for Paddy Power’s “Ball of Shame” campaign.

A fan told Lukas Podolski he couldn’t hit a barn:

False:

A fan told Mikel Arteta that a grandma could take a better penalty kick than him:

False:

A fan told Per Mertesacker that milk turns quicker than him:

False:

Pretty great. Watch the full ad here:

