Northern Irish Striker Paddy McCourt Chips The Goalkeeper After A Dazzling Run

Northern Ireland ripped the lowly Faroe Islands 4-0 in an international friendly yesterday.



Paddy McCourt, who plays his club soccer for Celtic, capped the match with two fantastic goals.

The second goal is the more impressive one — Paddy weaves in and out of defenders before chipping the ball over the keeper and into the back of the net.

Here’s the video (the second goal starts at the 45-second mark):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Source: FanHouse UK

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.