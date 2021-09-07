Brandy Melville’s partnership with Pacsun is in jeopardy amid allegations of racism and sexual exploitation at the ‘one-size-fits-most’ brand

said it is considering the next steps in its partnership with Brandy Melville after Insider’s report Pacsun

An Insider investigation has uncovered allegations of racism, antisemitism, and sexual assault at Brandy Melville.

Pacsun, the cult teen brand’s only US wholesaler, said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations.

A Pacsun spokesperson said it is “looking into the situation to make a determination on next steps.”

Pacsun, long the sole Brandy Melville wholesaler in the US, is reevaluating its partnership with the teen fashion brand in light of an Insider report detailing allegations of exploitation and racism.

The brand is “deeply troubled by the allegations raised, as the conduct described runs fully counter to Pacsun’s values,” a company spokesperson told Insider in an emailed statement. “We are taking this matter very seriously and looking into the situation to make a determination on next steps.”

On Tuesday, Insider published an investigation into the fast-fashion brand, known for its “one-size-fits-most” motto. According to 32 current and former US employees, Brandy Melville’s hiring and firing practices are significantly influenced by apperance. All but a handful said that race also played a role.

“People don’t realize how corrupt this company is,” a current employee at a Massachusetts store said. “It’s a disgusting company, and the company needs to be shut down.”

Leaked screenshots show Brandy Melville executives exchanging racist and antisemitic jokes in a group chat, including a photo in which founder and chief executive Stephan Marsan edited his face onto Hitler’s body, according to a former business associate.

Employees told Insider that executives regularly crossed professional boundaries, flirting with and buying alcohol for teenaged staff. One former manager told Insider she was assaulted by an Italian store owner.

Brandy Melville representatives, attorneys, Marsan, and other executives did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Pacsun has been the exclusive Brandy Melville wholesaler in the US for years. In 2014, Vox’s Racked reported that Pacsun started selling Brandy Melville clothing in stores around 2011, despite the brand’s controversial one-size-fits-most motto.

“Our customer has responded wholeheartedly in a very positive way to the brand in its entirety, and there really is no issue with the one-size-fits-all aspect,” Brieanne Breuer, vice president of women’s design and the acting head of women’s merchandise, told Racked at the time. “I think our customer really loves it.”