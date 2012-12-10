The Pacquiao-Mayweather Superfight Is Dead

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

The dream of a superfight between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. died last night when Pacquiao got knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez.There still may be a tiny sliver of hope that Pacquiao-Mayweather may eventually happen, but even if by some miracle they agree to fight, it won’t matter anyway.



It’s over.

Here’s what the experts have to say:

“This morning, Pacquiao-Mayweather isn’t less likely. It’s almost impossible to see without squinting really hard,” wrote David Steele at AOL Fanhouse. “Now, the question is whether Pacquiao should bother fighting again, much less fighting Mayweather.”

“The sad news is that the dreams of a mega-fight with Mayweather fizzled away as Pacquiao laid knocked out face first on the mat,” wrote Kevin Iole at Yahoo! Sports. “That one punch ended eight years of frustration for one man while destroying the dream of a fight that should have been made but was not.”

“What we do know is that Pacquiao isn’t in Mayweather’s future anymore, or more accurately, that Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn’t in Pacquiao’s future anymore,” wrote Jordan Capobianco at BoxingNews24.

“We know that a Pacquiao/Mayweather fight is no longer relevant. We know that Pacquiao/Mayweather is no longer the fight of the century.”

Watch Juan Manuel Marquez kill the dream with one crushing right hand:

