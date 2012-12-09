Manny Pacquiao Gets Knocked Out By One Punch In A Stunning Upset

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao got knocked out cold by Juan Manuel Marquez in a stunning upset in Las Vegas.After getting knocked down earlier in the fight, Pacquiao came back and seemed to have Marquez bleeding and on the ropes. But in the sixth round, Marquez caught Pacquiao with a brutal, brutal right hand.



One punch and that was it. Manny was out before he hit the mat.

Marquez — who had never beaten Pacquiao in three previous fights over the last seven years — called it a “perfect punch” after the fight. Pacquiao said he never saw it coming.

Even though it wasn’t a title fight (Pacquiao lost the belt earlier this year in a controversial loss to Timothy Bradley) it was a huge upset. There are massive repercussions for the sport, as a Pacquiao-Mayweather fight now loses a good bit of its luster, and a fifth Pacquiao-Marquez fight seems likely.

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.