Pacquiao-Margarito Bout Garnered At Least 1.15M PPV Purchases

Photo: AP

The Nov. 13 Pacquiao-Margarito fight generated 1.15M pay-per-view purchases totaling $64M in domestic revenue, according to HBO’s initial reports (via ESPN). The final PPV tally for Pacquiao’s eighth world title could be significantly greater.It marks the third consecutive year Pacquiao has fought before a PPV audience of at least one million people – a feat matched solely by Mike Tyson – and he’s averaged more than one million purchases per fight over his last five contests.



As we’ve noted previously, the pay-per-view numbers could impact the chances of the Pacquiao-Mayweather fight everyone wants to see. But we’ll hold off analysis on that until the final numbers are in.

