There's a giant Pacman video wall in the building Salesforce bought for $640 million

Looks like Salesforce put up a giant Pacman video wall in one of the buildings it owns in downtown San Francisco.

Benjamin Eye, Salesforce’s senior marketing communications manager, posted the following video on his Facebook wall, with the caption: “New lobby video wall at Salesforce is pretty awesome!”

The Pacman video wall is apparently in the lobby of 50 Fremont, the building Salesforce bought for $US640 million last year. The 41-story, 817,000-square foot building is part of Salesforce’s global headquarters and is the ninth tallest building in San Francisco.

Salesforce used about 60% of the building last November, but said it planned to expand its presence there in the future.

Salesforce wasn’t immediately available for comment.

