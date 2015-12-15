Bengals' Pacman Jones posted a NSFW rant to Instagram after losing to the Steelers

Ezra Shaw/Getty Pacman Jones was angry after losing to the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a huge 33-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Bengals’ meanwhile, suffered a blow to their season when Andy Dalton fractured his thumb, potentially forcing him to miss the rest of the season.

Though it seems the Bengals have a comfortable lead over the Steelers for the AFC North, the game nonetheless hd an impacted in the rivalry between the two teams.

After the game, Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones wasn’t too pleased with the Steelers and the coverage of their win. He posted an Instagram rant calling out both sides.

While some of the video is hard to understand, Jones’ message is nonetheless clear — he isn’t happy with how the Steelers celebrated their win, nor with how it was covered.

Instead of backtracking, though, Jones stood by his message later on, tweeting, “Lmao and I still stand by what I said , we ok 10-3 and we have a chip on our shoulders !!!! F***bugh”

Jones was probably still heated up from being involved in a pregame scuffle between the two teams:

Unfortunately for the NFL world, these two teams won’t see each other again this season.

