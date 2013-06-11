According to Profootballtalk.com, Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested this morning for allegedly slapping a woman at a bar Thursday night.



The Cincinnati Bengal defensive back broke the news himself on his Twitter feed:

Just got arrestedfor protecting myself, I will not let this break me or change what I have work so hard for …. — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) June 10, 2013

Jones’ agent, Peter Schaffer, says two women approached Jones at the bar and asked for a photo. Jones believed the women to be intoxicated and declined, to which one of the women responded by hitting Jones in the head with a beer bottle. Jones allegedly slapped the woman and said “What are you doing? Stop it.”

Jones has a history of legal trouble, which eventually led to a year-long suspension from 2007 to 2008. Since then Jones has stayed out of trouble and even talked to NFL rookies about the difficulties of being an NFL player, using himself as an example.

Earlier today, former NFL receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail after slapping his attorney’s butt, a la “great defence.”

