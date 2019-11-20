A travel expert never goes anywhere without Ziploc bags and says you can use them for more than you'd think

Courtesy Laura Barisonzi Patricia Schultz, author of ‘1,000 Places to See Before You Die.’

“I’m not a country counter” Patricia Schultz, the author of The New York Times bestseller “1,000 Places To See Before You Die,” told Insider. Yet, she estimates that she’s been to around 80% of those 1,000 places.

A travel writer with more than three decades of globe-trotting under her belt, Schultz is a pretty good authority on where to go, and how best to do it.

So, when she told us she never travels without packing Ziploc bags, we listened.

Schultz, who describes herself as “the Ziploc queen,” says she always keeps a box of the bags in her suitcase. They are “super practical,” she said, adding that they also “cost nothing.”

She says that she uses them for keeping receipts, jewellery, wet swimsuits, extra chargers, extension cords, and converters, for starters. They’re also great for packing liquids, and having easy access to anything you might need to remove from your suitcase for the TSA.

“Some people use those little packing cubes, I use Ziploc bags,” she said. “I’m forever giving them out.”

She also shares another little hack: using them to pilfer a little snack for later from breakfast or any other large meal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.