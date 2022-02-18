I’ve been skiing since I was kid. From mittens to lip balm, these 10 items are packing essentials in my suitcase.

Ski season is back, and as someone who last went three years ago, I’m so excited to hit the slopes again.

My dad is Dutch, which pretty much explains why he was always keen for me to learn to ski growing up. It’s very much a cultural thing and a winter sport a lot of Europeans enjoy doing as a family.

Although my sisters and I remember crying while being left at a ski school as kids, we grew to love it — so much so, that we’ve really missed being out on the slopes in the three years since COVID-19 first hit.

But after all that waiting, we’re heading back to one of our favorite places: St. Anton, Austria.