After spending 96 hours on the longest train ride in North America, there are 5 things I wish I had brought with me and 3 that I couldn’t have lived without

As I prepared for my four-day, cross-Canada train trip, I read loads of blogs and reviews that all talked about what the trip would be like. I traveled on Via Rail’s The Canadian. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

In my planning, I made several packing lists and tried to think of everything I would possibly need. But, of course, I forgot a few seemingly obvious essentials. I brought a carry-on suitcase and a backpack for my camera equipment. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The first thing I wished I brought along with me was a reusable water bottle. There were pitchers of ice water in the communal cars, so it would have been easy for me to keep the bottle filled at all times. I needed a lot of water. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

The air on the train was dry and made me more thirsty than usual. I was constantly trying to stay hydrated, and I ended up using way more plastic cups than I would have wanted to. These cups didn’t cut it. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I brought along Neosporin, but I wished I had a tub of Vaseline for my lips, nose, and face. I use Vaseline at home regularly. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Everything was dry and chapped, so much so that I got a nosebleed on day two. No, it didn’t get on my white sweatshirt. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I also wished I had brought saline drops and would definitely stick them in my bag for next time. My eyes don’t usually get dry, so I didn’t think to bring drops. Will Russell/Getty

The constant blowing air and inconsistent lighting had dried out my eyes, and my first full day on the train resulted in a red, irritated left eye. This was painful. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

I also regretted not bringing along snacks like mixed nuts or dried fruit. If you’re a fan of trail mix, bring it. Hollis Johnson

Meals on the train are several hours apart, so I often got hungry before it was time for dinner. The food was delicious, I just got hungry in between. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Passengers can purchase snacks like chips on the train or eat the complimentary pastries seen here, but I wished I had brought a little bag of healthier snacks. I would have liked more nutritious options. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

As a Sleeper Plus cabin traveler, I was provided with a package of earplugs – the train makes noise and the walls between cabins are thin so I heard my neighbor snoring. If you’re sensitive to noise when you sleep, and you’re traveling with a berth or economy ticket, you’ll want to bring your own earplugs. Earplugs are important. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

Similarly, if you don’t want to be disturbed by the lights of a freight train passing by in the middle of the night, regardless of what sleeping arrangement you have, an eye mask would be helpful. It got bright when another train would pass by. Fox Photos/Stringer/Getty Images

The cabin I was in had a shade that I could pull down, but some of the bright light made its way around the shade. Also, I slept with the shade open most nights as I wanted to wake up to natural light in the morning. I was thankful for the shade. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

One thing I’m so glad I had packed was a pair of flip-flops for the shower – train passengers in all classes except Prestige use a shared shower. Flip-flops were great for showering and for walking around the cabin. Hollywood To You/Star Max/Contributor/Getty Images

If you’re a germ-cautious person like me, you probably never travel without them. I never travel without a pair of shower shoes. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

On a similar note, I’m glad I brought hand sanitizer with me. It was convenient to carry around so I didn’t have to walk back to my cabin to wash my hands every time I used a railing or re-boarded the train. I would also recommend disinfecting wipes. Rachel Askinasi/Insider Editor’s note: This trip happened in October 2019, before the COVID-19 outbreak. Had our reporter traveled after the outbreak, she says she would have also brought disinfecting wipes and lots of spare face masks.

I’m also glad that I had a portable battery handy – it’s built into my suitcase. Because of the portable battery, I was able to keep my phone fully charged while spending time in the community cars, which only had one strip of outlets that was far from the main seating area. I would highly recommend bringing a portable charger. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

While my cabin did have an outlet inside, travelers who didn’t have a cabin had to use the communal strip of outlets located near the dining car. I got lucky with this. Rachel Askinasi/Insider

As a traveler, you may have enough time to buy something you forgot at one of the scheduled stops, but you don’t know for sure when you’ll be getting in. Don’t count on having enough time to shop during stops. Rachel Askinasi/Insider