That Vulgar Tweet From A Packers Player Has The Most Retweets Ever

After Monday Night’s replacement ref debacle, Packers offensive lineman TJ Lang went on a Twitter rant against the NFL.



And now, he holds a Twitter record, the “most retweeted tweet ever,” surpassing Floyd Mayweather’s tweet calling out fellow boxer Manny Pacquiao, according to Fox Sports.

The following tweet broke the record when it had 92,314 retweets, and now it has more than 98,000 retweets:

Fuck it NFL.. Fine me and use the money to pay the regular refs. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 25, 2012

Lang was not fined by the NFL for his tweet, but he did get his wish, the regular refs will be back tonight.

