The Man Fired For Wearing A Packers Tie Is Now A Rival Car Dealership's Top Salesman

AP



John Stone got fired from a car dealership for wearing a Green Bay Packers tie. And it may be the best thing that ever happened to him.After quickly finding new work with a rival dealership, Chevrolet of Homewood, Stone has become the company’s top-selling salesman.

Stone refused to remove a tie he wore in honour of his late grandmother, a Packers fan, in the days leading up to last season’s Bears-Packers NFC Championship game. The owner promptly fired him. And the national news jumped on the story.

Stone’s infamy has directly benefited his sales. Customers flock to the Wisconsin dealership to ask “for the guy wearing the Packers tie.”

“In Homewood, everybody knows me,” Stone told Fox Sports Wisconsin. “I’ve got a beard now, and they still know who I am.”

Stone has been awarded salesman of the month three times and ranked first or second in sales every month since his arrival.

But the answer to the all-important question?

No, Stone has not worn the Packers tie since his firing.

