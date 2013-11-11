Packers Star Linebacker Will Play Game With A Gigantic Cast That Looks Like A Club

Clay Matthews will return to action today for the Packers after missing the past four games with a broken thumb. Matthews will need to protect his thumb by wearing a club-like cast.

Matthews will certainly be at a disadvantage wearing the cast, however, it is also easy to see how Matthews could use the club to his advantage in a high-contact sport. Mike Pereira, the NFL’s former vice president of officiating, explained that the cast is legal “as long as ‘it is covered in at least 3/8’ foam rubber or similar soft material.”

Here is another view of the club during the game…

