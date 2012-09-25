Packers Player Cusses Out Refs On Twitter

TJ Lang is an offensive lineman for the Packers, and he absolutely unloaded on the NFL his team was screwed out of a win on Money Night Football.
As of 1 a.m., this has more than 52,000 retweets:
Got fucked by the refs.. Embarrassing. Thanks nfl
— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 25, 2012
Fuck it NFL.. Fine me and use the money to pay the regular refs.
— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 25, 2012
We see NFL players taking to Twitter to complain about stuff all the time. But not like this.
This is out-and-out rebellion and rage.
