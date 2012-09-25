Packers Player Cusses Out Refs On Twitter

Tony Manfred

TJ Lang is an offensive lineman for the Packers, and he absolutely unloaded on the NFL his team was screwed out of a win on Money Night Football.

As of 1 a.m., this has more than 52,000 retweets:

We see NFL players taking to Twitter to complain about stuff all the time. But not like this.

This is out-and-out rebellion and rage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.