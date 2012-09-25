Packers Player Cusses Out Refs On Twitter

TJ Lang is an offensive lineman for the Packers, and he absolutely unloaded on the NFL his team was screwed out of a win on Money Night Football.



As of 1 a.m., this has more than 52,000 retweets:

Got fucked by the refs.. Embarrassing. Thanks nfl — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 25, 2012

Fuck it NFL.. Fine me and use the money to pay the regular refs. — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) September 25, 2012

We see NFL players taking to Twitter to complain about stuff all the time. But not like this.

This is out-and-out rebellion and rage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.