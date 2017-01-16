Packers tight end makes incredible 35-yard catch on his toes to help set up Packers win over the Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship with the help of tight end Jared Cook.
Tied at 31-31, with 12 seconds to play, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers facing 3rd-and-20 from their own 33, with an overtime looking more and more likely.
Rodgers took the snap peeled out to his left and threw a laser that hit Cook along the sideline. While Cook made the catch, it was initially called out.
However, a referee overruled the initial call and ruled it a catch. Replays then showed that Cook made perhaps the best catch of his career, corralling the ball over the sideline as he balanced on his toes with both feet inbounds.
A 35-yard reception that put the Packers in field-goal range. Incredible.
Another look:
Mason Crosby then kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for the Packers.
