VIDEO: Fan yells out 'Muslims suck!' during moment of silence before NFL game, player responds

Prior to Sunday’s games in the NFL, teams held a moment of silence for the victims of the terror attacks in Paris. One fan in Green Bay had trouble with the silence part and Aaron Rodgers was not pleased.

During the moment of silence, a fan yelled out “Muslims suck,” according to Deadspin, who was able to isolate the audio from the fans from Fox’s broadcast. At the time, Rodgers was seen glaring in the direction of where comment came from (see video below).

After the game, Rodgers was asked about the moment of silence, saying “it’s important to do things like that.” However, he went on to comment about what the fan had yelled.

“I must admit though I was very disappointed with whoever the fan was that made a comment that I thought was really inappropriate during the moment of silence,” Rodgers said. “It’s that kind of prejudicial ideology that puts us in the position that we’re in today as a world.”

Here are Rodgers’ comments:

Here is the video of the fan yelling, with the audio cleaned up by Deadspin.

