Photo: AP

Minutes after the Packers victory, one Nevada sports book already has the lines it will offer for Super Bowl XLV. The Packers would be favoured by 2.5 if the Steelers prevail, and 4 if the Jets prevail.That’s according to Lucky’s, which owns 16 Nevada sports and race books.



For more sports betting coverage bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.