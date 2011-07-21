Packers Cornerback Sam Shields Got A Tattoo Of Green Bay's Super Bowl Ring On His Neck

Photo: stickyshields9/yfrog

Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields, like the rest of his Packers teammates, weren’t able to receive their Super Bowl rings during a public ceremony since the NFL lockout prevented such an event from happening. But, the lockout rules don’t say anything about a player getting a giant tattoo of the ring on their neck and then uploading photos of said tattoo on to Twitter, which is exactly what Shields did.



Shields was signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2010-11 NFL season, and it was a signing that paid dividends. The former Miami Hurricane played in 14 of 16 regular season games, and all four playoff games for Green Bay. In the NFC Championship game, Shields had two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble. He’s the only player in NFL history to have that stat line in a playoff game as a rookie.

What makes this tattoo all the more interesting (besides its sheer size) is that Shields is actually a free agent as soon as the lockout is lifted. Will teams that aren’t the Green Bay Packers be interested in signing a player with a prominent Green Bay Packers logo tattooed on his neck?

