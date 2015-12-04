Packers beat the Lions with miracle Hail Mary on final play

The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Thursday night with a last-second, Hail Mary by Aaron Rodgers, but only after a controversial face mask penalty that allowed one more play.

With time running out, the Packers ran a multi-lateral play, desparate to get to the end zone, but after the ball was thrown back to Rodgers, he was tackled and a defender was penalised for grabbing his facemask.

Replays showed that the defender barely grazed the face mask.

However, the call was made and the Packers were given one last untimed down.

This meant that Rodgers, with the Packers down 23-21, would need to heave the ball 65+ yards into the endzone and hope a Packer receiver would catch it.

And that is exactly what happened!

