The Packers Are An Offensive Juggernaut Thanks To The iPad

Aaron Rodgers is the leading candidate to be this year’s MVP in the NFL. And when he gives his acceptance speech, he might want to thank Steve Jobs for the iPad.According to the Packers, the iPad has made it easier to learn the weaknesses of the opposing team.



The Packers issued iPads to players this season that come with an app designed to watch game film. Each week, the team uploads game film to each player’s iPad for that week’s opponent.

Tyler Dunne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke with Packers wide receiver James Jones about how his team-issued iPad has helped this season…

“On the plane. At the hotel. Wherever you go, you’re taking this iPad with you,” Jones said. “Wherever you go, you have game film with you. Even if it’s before the game and A-Rod says, ‘Man, did you see this play? Did you see that play?’ And we can say, ‘What play? Let’s look at it.’ It’s a lot easier.”

Of course, the iPads don’t guarantee success. Prior to the season, the Tampa Bay Bucs replaced each player’s playbook with an iPad. The Bucs finished 4-12, and Raheem Morris, who came up with the idea to use iPads, was fired.

