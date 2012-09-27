Aaron Rodgers Apologizes To Fans Because The NFL Won't

Photo: ESPN

Aaron Rodgers had to bite his tongue after Monday night’s debacle in which a blown call cost the Packers a win. But when he appeared on his weekly radio show on Tuesday, Rodgers was a little more open about his criticism of the NFL. And it started with an apology to the fans (via jsonline.com)…Some stuff just needs to be said…First of all, I’ve got to do something that the NFL is not going to do, and I have to apologise to the fans. Our sport is generated, a multi-billion dollar machine, by people who pay good money to come watch us play. The product on the field is not being complemented by an appropriate set of officials. The games are getting out of control.



He later added that the game is “being tarnished by an NFL that obviously cares more about saving some money than having the integrity of the game diminished a little bit.” And when referring to the NFL’s explanation of the final play he “[called] bull on that.”

Rodgers already had the defining quote about the fiasco when after the game he simply said, “just look at the replay.” We have. We all have. Dozens of times. And it never gets any better.

