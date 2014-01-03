Packers-49ers Is Going To Be One Of The Coldest NFL Games Ever Played

Get excited, there is going to be extreme weather during the Packers-49ers playoff game in Green Bay on Sunday afternoon.

The high on Sunday is going to be zero degrees, according to Weather.com. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. local time, so temperatures stand to dip even lower during the second half.

The low is -18.

Only six NFL games have ever been played in sub-zero temperatures. The coldest NFL game ever was the 1967 “Ice Bowl” in Green Bay. It was -13.

Oof:

The map:

While the extreme weather is awesome for all of us watching from home, it’s a nightmare for players and fans.

The Packers are having trouble selling out Sunday’s game. As of yesterday, 7,500 tickets are still for sale on TicketMaster.

