A Dangerously Cold Arctic Air Mass Is Going To Hit Green Bay During The Packers-49ers Game

The NFL playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers could be one of the coldest games ever played, and forecasts continue to get more severe.

The high temperature is going to be -5 degrees on Sunday, according to the Weather Channel, with temperatures dipping in the second half.

According to the National Weather Service a “dangerously cold” arctic air mass is expected to move into the region on Sunday night, just as the game is ending. From the NWS:

***Dangerously Cold Air Expected Sunday Night through Tuesday*** “An intense arctic air mass will move into the Great Lakes region Sunday night and remain over Wisconsin through Tuesday. This air mass has the potential to produce the coldest temperatures across northeast Wisconsin since February 1996. Bitterly cold wind chill readings of 30 to 50 below zero will be widespread across the region. Low temperatures may fall to 30 below over north-central portions of Wisconsin and to 20 below over the Fox Valley Monday and Tuesday morning. If you plan on being outside, be sure to dress warm using layered clothing if possible, as frost bite can occur in as little as 10 minutes in these conditions.”

The worst temperatures aren’t supposed to hit until Tuesday. But let’s hope the game doesn’t go to overtime, because it’s going to get insanely cold late Sunday night:

The wind chills are severe:

Here’s what Packers fans can expect through the game, according to NBC26. The team still has a few hundred tickets to sell before 4:40 p.m. this afternoon to avoid a local TV blackout, which is understandable:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.