21 Awesome Photos From The Brutally Cold Packers-49ers Game

It was five degrees at kickoff of today’s Packers-49ers game, with a wind chill of -10.

It was the 14th coldest game in NFL history, according to National Weather Service data.

It made for some spectacular photos of crazy fans (including a shirtless one), frozen players, and stoic-but-uncomfortable coaches.

Here are our favourites photos of the unforgettable game from AP, Getty, and Reuters.

