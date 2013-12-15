Packer Wants Lower Tax Rates For Crown Gamblers If Victorian Government Levies His Pokies

Getty / File

James Packer’s Crown Casino is in talks with the Victorian government after the state announced higher taxes on gaming machines.

“Both Crown and the Victorian Government would like to see the Crown Melbourne resort continue to grow and to attract more overseas and interstate tourists,” Packer says.

“We look forward to continuing discussions with the Victorian Government to create even more jobs, taxes and economic growth for the people of Victoria,” Packer told shareholders, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Following the government’s announcement that it could tax 2500 of Crown’s pokies bringing in $56 million a year, Crown Resort’s shares dropped but are still up 49% this year.

The SMH reports a decision is expected to be made in early 2014.

