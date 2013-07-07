Packer Slams Echo's Queensland Developments As 'A Disgrace'

Getty/ Scott Barbour

It appears James Packer isn’t afraid to rub salt into the wounds of competitor Echo, slamming his rival’s Queensland establishments as “a disgrace” just days after beating them in the Sydney casino development turf war.

Crown beat Echo to secure approval from the NSW government to build a luxury casino at the Barangaroo site on Sydney harbour.

But Packer hasn’t stopped there, but has reiterated his intention to replicate the NSW success in the sunshine state, according to the Fin.

“In Brisbane… I think Echo have done a terrible job, a terrible job. I think the quality of the properties in Surfers Paradise and Brisbane are a disgrace,” he said on Financial Review Sunday.

“And I think that I am amazed still that Echo contracted and announced publicly with the government that they were going to spend $600 million on Jupiters three years ago and got increased gaming capacity as a result of that deal and have spent no money so far.”

Packer welcomed any competition from Echo after former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett expressed his support for Echo’s second casino in Melbourne during the week.

