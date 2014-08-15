Packer Drops $100 Million On Three New Jets For VIP High Rollers

Bombardier Global Express

Billionaire James Packer’s Crown Resorts has purchased three Bombardier Jets at a cost of around $US100 million, amplifying the range of its private jet services to benefit Asian VIP customers.

Crown’s acquisition, announced in the company’s FY2014 results, replaces the existing fleet of Gulfstream aircraft with three Bombardier Global Express XRS planes.

Bombardier Global jets have the ability to fly faster, farther and climb quicker than many other business jets in the same class, while the aircraft’s spacious interiors provide maximum flexibility for VIP transport, according to the manufacturer.

“This acquisition will ­enable Crown to expand the range of its private jet service to Asian VIP customers and provide a superior level of comfort and amenity,” Crown said.

News of the purchase comes on the back of Crown Resorts’ soaring 65% net profit gains, totalling $655.8 million.

Earlier this month it was revealed Packer finally got his hands on a piece of prime Las Vegas real estate, acquiring a $280 million controlling interest in a new resorts company, with plans to develop a property by 2018.

Getty Images

