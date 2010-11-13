Near-Bankrupt Detroit Has Forgotten To Tax This Giant Derelict Factory For The Past 4 Years

The City of Detroit, which is suffering an unprecedented collapse in revenue, has failed to tax the owners of a 3.5 million square foot derelict factory, according to the Free Press.The century-old factory had been listed on tax rolls as state-owned, even though it is actually owned by an corporation called Bioresource, which is listing the property at $13 million.

Soon after an investigation by the Free Press started, the city updated the factory’s status with a $1.6 million assessable value.

Whoops! There goes four years of tax revenue.

