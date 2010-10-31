Package Threat Latest: Bomb Could Have Blown Up Plane

Photo: AP

Explosive devices may have been targeting flights, rather than their intended delivery addresses at Chicago Jewish Institutions, according to new reports.The British Home Secretary Theresa May has suggested the explosive device found in the UK could have taken down an aircraft, according to CNN.



It is unknown whether the explosive device found in the plane in Dubai was similarly capable.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano has agreed with Dubai authorities investigating the other package that it appears to be the work of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.