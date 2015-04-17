The government is asking questions about this pharma company's painkiller and now the stock is getting crushed

Pacira Pharmaceuticals disclosed a subpoena from the Department of Justice and now the stock is getting crushed.

In a statement Thursday, the company said it has received a subpoena from the DoJ to produce documents related to how it marketed Exparel, a painkiller used after surgery.

In early afternoon trading, the stock was down by as much as 12% to near $US81 a share, the lowest its been since last June.

The company made $US188.5 million in net sales for the drug last year, which accounted for 95% of its revenues.

The Food and Drugs Administration had warned Pacira about how it advertised the drug last September. While it won approval for only 24-hour pain relief, the company said the drug worked for up to three days, according to FiercePharma.

The company said it intends to cooperate with the investigation. Pacira has a market cap of $US2.95 billion.

Here’s a chart showing the plunge in trading Thursday:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.