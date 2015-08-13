Now you can fund a game on Kickstarter that's just a bunch of babies shooting each other with milk bottles

Millions of people buy the new “Call of Duty” every year. Millions more buy one of the dozens of games released every year that focus on shooting bad guys with guns, from “Battlefield” to “Uncharted.” Nintendo’s newest franchise, “Splatoon,” is a shooting game.

People like to shoot stuff in games, apparently.

But what about babies? What do babies like to do?



They also apparently like to shoot stuff, albeit with far tamer weaponry.

This is the answer to a question no one asked being presented by “PaciFire”: a game about babies shooting other babies with baby weapons. What type of baby weapons? Bottles of milk, baby powder grenades, something called “The Milker,” and a mess of other baby-centric arms.

Have we said the word “baby” enough times yet? Baby, baby, baby. There.

OCC Studios These are the ridiculous-looking weapons in ‘PaciFire.’

“PaciFire” isn’t a big upcoming PlayStation 4 game or some such, but a newly announced Kickstarter campaign from a small team of developers. It’s headed to the PC and Mac through the Steam “Greenlight” program, which enables fans to vote on whether or not “PaciFire” will end up on the world’s largest digital storefront (Check it out here on Steam).

Unfortunately for the game’s developer, OOC Studios, babies don’t have any money. The game’s Kickstarter campaign, as of this publishing, is tens of thousands of dollars from its goal. So if you’re looking to get involved, you have plenty of opportunity to do so.

If not for the developers, then do it for the babies. Don’t forget the babies.

Here’s the game’s full trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.