Pacific Sunwear (PSUN): Stock Crashes

More bad news from retailing land: Pacific Sunwear (PSUN), a specialty retailer focused on “action-sport” inspired casual apparel, posted an inline 2Q yesterday. However, guidance was atrocious. PSUN sees an “increasingly difficult economic environment and challenging retail conditions” in some of PSUN’s key markets.



Since PSUN’s after market report, most of Wall Street downgraded the stock and PSUN crashed 25%.

Guidance: PSUN guided 3Q08 EPS to $0.00 to $0.05 (vs. $0.23 consensus) and 4Q08 EPS to $0.11 to $0.16 (vs. $0.36 consensus) given

See Also:

Gap (GPS): Stores Look Cool, But Not Much Upside (GPS)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.