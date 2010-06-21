Pacific Shipping Rates Surge To Record Highs -- Now 183% Higher Than 2009

Pacific shipping rates tracked by research firm Drewry (Their Trans-Pacific Charter Rate Benchmark) spiked 18.9% in just the last week, hitting a record high for Drewry’s five-year old index.



A 40-foot container from Hong Kong to Los Angeles cost $2,607 to ship as of June 14th, which is markedly higher than $2,193 just a week before.

JOC:

The apparent jump in spot pricing comes as demand on trans-Pacific lanes remains strong even as space on vessels remains tight and companies report shortages of containers to ship goods out of Asia.

The sharp increase in the spot rate was sparked by the peak season surcharges that several members of the Transpacific stabilisation Agreement implemented as of June 15, the date of the latest Drewry container rate benchmark, said Philip Damas division director of Drewry Supply Chain Advisors in London.

“In addition, eastbound trans-Pacific ship capacity is very tight and there is a premium for any available space on the ships,” Damas said. “A new factor behind the rate increases is the shortage of boxes, which is becoming an issue in China as well as in the U.S.”

On a year-ago basis, the latest shipping rate is a whopping 182.9% higher than the same period in 2009.

