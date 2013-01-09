Robots Fight Back Against The Apocalypse In The Latest 'Pacific Rim' Trailer

A new “Pacific Rim” trailer debuted at CES.



Much like the first trailer, very little of the actual monster is revealed.

Instead, we get a better look inside Guillermo del Toro’s monster-smashing robots that will save Earth from the apocalypse.

And, this, which can best be described as orange suit juice goo. “Pacific Rim” is set for a July 12th release.

Watch the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

