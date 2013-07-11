25 Action-Packed Photos To Get You Pumped For 'Pacific Rim'

Guillermo del Toro’s huge monster vs. robot film ‘Pacific Rim’ hits theatres Friday, July 12.

Guillermo del Toro’s giant monster versus robots film “Pacific Rim” comes to theatres Friday.



After a number of similar trailers, the only thing audiences really know about the film is that we can look forward to an all-out alien brawl.

We saw an early screening of the film, and thoroughly enjoyed it. Essentially, it’s “Power Rangers” for grown ups.

Before checking out Warner Bros.’ latest, here’s a little more background on the monster film, along with some of the actors you can expect to see in the blockbuster.

No spoilers here.

“Pacific Rim” opens in theatres July 12.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.