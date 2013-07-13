'Pacific Rim' Will Pack A Punch At The Box Office This Weekend

Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ debuted to a huge $3.6 million Thursday evening.

Box-office analysts are not expecting Guillermo del Toro’s big monster movie “Pacific Rim” to do well in theatres this weekend.Early estimates pegged the movie to debut to a paltry $25-35 million.

That wouldn’t be good for Warner Bros. since the film cost a reported $185–$190 million to produce.

However, after earning $3.6 million at theatres Thursday evening estimates have been pushed up — slightly — to $41 million for the weekend. Still not an impressive number.

Instead, many think Adam Sandler’s latest poorly reviewed film “Grown Ups 2” will beat out “Pacific Rim.” While it may earn a predicted $40 million this weekend — don’t be surprised if it falls short — it looks like people are highly underestimating the power of del Toro’s flick.

Here’s why we think the monsters will pack a punch.

Ticket sales / The film is already doing great at theatres.

Yesterday, “Pacific Rim” accounted for 60% of Fandango’s advance ticket sales.

We were told Thursday the film was also outpacing Brad Pitt’s big-budget “World War Z” at the same point pre-sales cycle.

The $3.6 million “Pacific Rim” took in last night is in line with what Pitt’s film took in upon its Thursday evening debut.

After low box-office estimates, that film went on to earn $66.4 million opening weekend.

What’s bringing people out to see the monster flick?

According to a Fandango survey of more than 1,000 “Pacific Rim” ticket buyers most — 86% —are heading out because of positive online and mobile buzz.

Fans of director Guillermo del Toro are flocking to see the film as well, with 64% saying they were fans.

As of today, “Pacific Rim” still held 31% of daily ticket sales on Fandango. However, “Despicable Me 2” and “Grown Ups 2” both saw 30% and 28% respectively.

Great reviews.

After early poor press, the film is currently sitting at 73% on film site Rotten Tomatoes.

Word of mouth should help this film out.

While Sandler’s sequel is currently poised to bring in $40 million — no doubt because that’s what the first film opened to back in 2010 — the actor hasn’t had a winning streak as of late at theatres.

His last two films, “That’s My Boy” and “Jack and Jill,” opened to $13.5 million and $25 million respectively. It wouldn’t be a surprise if this film came nowhere near the $40 million mark.

This is the family to bring the kids to see.

Though del Toro’s monster movie has a PG-13 rating, it doesn’t have anywhere near as much gruesome violence as Disney’s “The Lone Ranger.”

In fact, the film offers a group of positive role models less grim than some of the D.C. and Marvel superheroes we’ve seen so far this year at theatres.

A nostalgic feel of anime characters brings thoughts of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” to mind. And that’s a good thing.

