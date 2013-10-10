'Pacific Rim' Cast Goof Off In Great Gag Reel

“Pacific Rim” is out on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, October 15.

While we’re going through the Blu-ray and DVD set’s extras to tell you about, the gag reel from the film has made it’s way online.

For a film that takes itself pretty seriously — they’re trying to cancel the apocalypse after all — it’s nice to see the cast and crew having a blast on set.

Check it out below:

Here are a few screengrabs from above. Actress Rinko Kikuchi sure loves making silly faces.

And here’s the cover for the Blu-ray 3D combo pack:

