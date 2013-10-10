'Pacific Rim' Cast Goof Off In Great Gag Reel

Kirsten Acuna

“Pacific Rim” is out on Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, October 15.

While we’re going through the Blu-ray and DVD set’s extras to tell you about, the gag reel from the film has made it’s way online.

For a film that takes itself pretty seriously — they’re trying to cancel the apocalypse after all — it’s nice to see the cast and crew having a blast on set.

Check it out below:

Here are a few screengrabs from above. Actress Rinko Kikuchi sure loves making silly faces.

Pacific rim blooper reelWarner Bros. / Pacific Rim screencap
Pacific rim gag Warner Bros. / Pacific Rim screencap
Pacific rim gag reelWarner Bros. / Pacific Rim screencap
Pacific rim gag reel Warner Bros. / Pacific Rim screencap

And here’s the cover for the Blu-ray 3D combo pack:

Pacific rim 3D blu ray coverWarner Bros. Home Entertainment

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.