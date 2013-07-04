The Final 'Pacific Rim' Trailer Shows Even More Robot Vs. Alien Mayhem

We’ve seen a lot of trailers and footage for “Pacific Rim,” but we still don’t feel like we know a whole lot about it.
This is what we’ve gathered so far: Giant robots are coming to the planets aid to fend off an alien attack. Oversized robots and monsters fight. One robot goes to town on an alien with a giant ship.
The last trailer before the film’s July 12 release came out and it doesn’t shed much more light on the plot either. (During a time where movie plots are completely spoiled by trailers, this may be a good thing.)
Check it out below. If you’ve seen the previous trailers, it’s essentially the same one we’ve seen twice over.
