The 'Pacific Rim' Blu-Ray And DVD Has An Awesome Motion Cover

We received an early review copy of “Pacific Rim” before it’s out on Blu-Ray And DVD and we absolutely love the cover.

We expected to see the Jaeger robot, but were surprised to find a motion cover with the kaiju monster as well.

Of course, this won’t be the only cover for the film available, but the one we received is pretty cool.

Check it out:

We’ll be going through the extras on the DVD ahead of its release Tuesday, October 15.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.