A tsunami watch for the Pacific islands has been cancelled after 7.8 magnitude quake rocks the Solomons

A 2007 quake off the Solomons closed Bondi beach for a few hours. Picture: Getty Images

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit 63km off the coast of the Solomon Islands this morning, triggering a tsunami warning for several islands in the Pacific region.

That warning has now been cancelled as the potential threat for marine and beach areas has passed.

The Civil Defence is still advising local people to stay out of the water.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center earlier said tsunami waves were forecast for New Zealand and Hawaii. Both have been cancelled.

It lists a potential impact as “minor sea level fluctuations of up to 0.3 metres above and below the normal tide may continue over the next few hours”.

There is no threat to Australian shores.

